PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 7 - Sales

/ 1,346 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Global:

PS5: 4,480,728 Switch: 2,659,582 XSX|S: 2,401,386

Through the first seven weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.82 million units and is 2.08 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 4.48 million in seven weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 2.66 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 2.40 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 46.9 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 27.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.2 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 21.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch US:

PS5: 1,824,313 XSX|S: 1,323,838 Switch: 1,029,907

Through the first seven weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 500,475 units and is 794,406 units ahead of the Switch.

The PS5 has sold 1.82 million in seven weeks in the US, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 1.32 million units and the Switch 1.03 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through seven weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 43.7 percent marketshare, the Xbox Series X|S sits at 31.7 percent, and the Switch at 24.6 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 24 and current Xbox Series X|S sales until week 13.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Europe (6 weeks):

PS5: 1,631,001 Switch: 709,209 XSX|S: 654,321

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After six weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 921,792 units and is 976,680 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The PS5 has sold 1.63 million in six weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 0.71 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 0.65 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 54.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 23.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 21.8 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 29.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Japan:

Switch: 651,891 PS5: 257,138 XSX|S: 32,275

Through the first seven weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 394,753 units and is 619,616 units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S.

The Switch has sold 651,891 units in six weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 257,138 units, and the Xbox Series X|S 32,275 units.

Looking at the marketshare through six weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 69.3 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 27.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 3.4 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles