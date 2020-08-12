Atomic Heart Gets 4K Next Gen Gameplay Video - News

Over two years since it was first announced in May 2018, developer Mundfish has released a 4K next generation gameplay video of the adventure FPS, Atomic Heart.

The game was originally announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, the end of the gameplay video reveals it will also launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

View the 4K gameplay video below:

Atomic Heart is an adventure first-person shooter, events of which unfold in an alternative universe, during the high noon of the Soviet Union. The main character of the game is a special agent, who was sent to a highly secret object by the Soviet government after it went radio silent.

Soviet setting with a pitch of insanity, action-packed gameplay and a thrilling story will keep you entertained for the whole duration of your journey into the world of Atomic Heart.

Unfold the secrets, restore peace and order, and show the Motherland what you got!

