PS5 Website Updates, Still Lists Holiday 2020 Launch Window - News

by, posted 13 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has updated the official PlayStation 5 website and it still lists Holiday 2020 as the launch window, despite gamers being worried the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak might delay the release of the next generation consoles.

"We’ve begun to unveil more details behind the technical and hardware components that make PlayStation 5 such an innovative and powerful platform – the ultra-high-speed SSD, integrated custom I/O system, custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, and highly immersive 3D audio," reads the updated PS5 website. "With these capabilities, PS5 will allow developers to maximize their creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design."

Sony last week released the specs for the PlayStation 5. "The PlayStation 5 uses an AMD Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads with a clock speed of up to 3.5GHz each," reads our report o the PS5 specs. "The PS5 uses a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU that features 10.28 teraflops of peak computing performance. The console also featured 16GB GDDR6 memory, an 825GB SSD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive, and support for a USB HDD."

Stay tuned to VGChartz as Sony releases more details on the PlayStation 5 over the coming months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

