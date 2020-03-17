Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Launches July 10 in Europe - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Marvelous Europe announced Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 10 in Europe and Australia.

A release in North America is also planned, but currently no release date has been announced. The game is out now in Japan for the Switch.

View the release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance in 2003, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a complete remake that will let series fans revisit the charming world of Mineral Town, while also introducing it to a new generation of farmers. In this peaceful setting, players will grow crops, take care of animals, and build relationships with villagers.

Key Features:

Rediscover One of Story of Seasons‘ Most Beloved Entries – This Switch remake of the classic game preserves the compelling gameplay, colorful characters and rustic charm of the original 2003 Game Boy Advance release. With buttery-smooth HD visuals and a heartwarming reimagining of the iconic locale, series veterans and newcomers will soon find themselves welcomed by the gentle rhythms of Mineral Town.

– This Switch remake of the classic game preserves the compelling gameplay, colorful characters and rustic charm of the original 2003 Game Boy Advance release. With buttery-smooth HD visuals and a heartwarming reimagining of the iconic locale, series veterans and newcomers will soon find themselves welcomed by the gentle rhythms of Mineral Town. Live the Simple Life in Mineral Town – Tap into the power of nature as you breathe life back into your grandfather’s farm, tending crops and raising livestock to earn your keep. With more than 20 varieties of crops to grow, and animals ranging from alpacas to angora bunnies, no day is the same as seasons cycle and new skills await.

– Tap into the power of nature as you breathe life back into your grandfather’s farm, tending crops and raising livestock to earn your keep. With more than 20 varieties of crops to grow, and animals ranging from alpacas to angora bunnies, no day is the same as seasons cycle and new skills await. Forge Friendships with the Townsfolk and Win their Hearts – Mineral Town is full of friendly faces willing to help you find your feet in your new hometown. Get to know the locals and learn their stories as you go about your daily life, and you might even find love along the way!

– Mineral Town is full of friendly faces willing to help you find your feet in your new hometown. Get to know the locals and learn their stories as you go about your daily life, and you might even find love along the way! Activities Galore for Days Off from the Farm – Whether it’s high-tailing in horseraces, catching a champion trout or showcasing your culinary creativity, the busy calendar full of festivals means that there’s never a dull day in Mineral Town. If you’re looking for a quieter time, take yourself away to the local hot spring, delve deep into the mines, or seek out the seasonal secrets of the town.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles