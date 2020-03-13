Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Tops 5 Million Units Shipped - Sales

Capcom has announced shipment figures for he Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has surpassed five million sales across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, as of March 13, 2020. The figures includes sales of the digital version and the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition.

This figure is up from 4.5 million shipped as of January 28. Monster Hunter: World has also shipped 15 million units as of January 2, 2020.

The Windows PC version of the expansion launched in January, while it released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019. Monster Hunter: World released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide in January 2018 and for Windows PC in August 2018.

Cumulative sales for the Monster Hunter franchise have exceeded 62 million units as of March 13, 2020.

