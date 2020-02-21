Quantcast
Tekken Series Sells Over 49 Million Units - VGChartz
Tekken Series Sells Over 49 Million Units

Tekken Series Sells Over 49 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 144 Views

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada previously announced worldwide sales for Tekken 7 are now over five million units worldwide as of December 31, 2019. This is up from four million sold in July 2019.

Harada has now announced via Twitter the Tekken series has sold over 49 million units worldwide.

Here is an overview of Tekken 7:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.

Expand your fighter's journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.  

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

dx11332sega
dx11332sega (52 minutes ago)

Awesome

  • 0