Tekken Series Sells Over 49 Million Units - Sales

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada previously announced worldwide sales for Tekken 7 are now over five million units worldwide as of December 31, 2019. This is up from four million sold in July 2019.

Harada has now announced via Twitter the Tekken series has sold over 49 million units worldwide.

TEKKEN7 had achieved Over 5 million sales (Achieved in December 2019)!

We recorded Over 49million copies sales for the series.



鉄拳7が500万枚超を達成（2019年12月現在でシリーズ累計は4900万枚超）!

記念イラストに新シーズンのキャラクターが追加されました!#TEKKEN7 #TEKKEN pic.twitter.com/xgaqkxJNWz — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) February 21, 2020

Here is an overview of Tekken 7:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.



Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.



Expand your fighter's journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

