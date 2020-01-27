Phantasy Star Online 2 Xbox One North American Beta Runs February 7 to 9 - News

SEGA announced the North American Xbox One closed beta will run from February 7 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to February 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Players who make progress in the closed beta will be able to transfer the progress over to the full game when it launches in North America this spring. The beta features localized text and character voices in English.

Here is an overview of the bonus and items and time limited quests available during the closed beta:

Beta testers will also have a chance to claim the following special rewards after logging in:

Requirement Rewards First Login Photon Halo B (Accessory)

Beauty Salon Free Pass (Consumable) Daily Rewards EXP Boost +50% (x3) (Consumable)

Rare Drop Boost +50% (x3) (Consumable)

Meseta Boost +50% (x3) (Consumable)

In addition, special events called Urgent Quests are scheduled for the following times:

February 7

Time (PT) Urgent Quest 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cradle of Darkness 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Giant Automata: The Awakening

February 8

Time (PT) Urgent Quest 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Cradle of Darkness 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Giant Automata: The Awakening 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cradle of Darkness 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Raging Obsidian Arm 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Elder of the Unfathomable Abyss

By participating in the Urgent Quests, players will receive these special rewards when the game launches in spring 2020:

Requirement Rewards Complete 1 Urgent Quest Photon Halo C (Accessory)

Triboost +100% (Consumable) Complete 2 Urgent Quests Photon Halo A (Accessory)

Triboost +100% (Consumable) Complete 3 Urgent Quests Mag Dreamcast (Evolution Device)

Triboost +100% (Consumable) Complete 4 Urgent Quests Coated Edge (Weapon Camo)

Triboost +100% (x10) (Consumable)

