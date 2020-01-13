Grand Theft Auto IV No Longer Available for Purchase on Steam - News

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto IV is no longer available for purchase on Steam. The Steam page is still up, however, the buy button is no longer available. This was discovered by a member on ResetEra. Those who own the game are still able to play it.

PCGamer does point out that Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was removed from Steam for a short period of time in 2012 due to a copyright claim over the song "Wanna Be Startin' Something" by Michael Jackson.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are still available for purchase on Steam.





Here is an overview of the game:

What does the American dream mean today?

For Niko Bellic fresh off the boat from Europe, it is the hope he can escape from his past. For his cousin, Roman, it is the vision that together they can find fortune in Liberty City, gateway to the land of opportunity. As they slip into debt and get dragged into a criminal underworld by a series of shysters, thieves and sociopaths, they discover that the reality is very different from the dream in a city that worships money and status, and is heaven for those who have them and a living nightmare for those who don't.

New high resolution technology brings Liberty City to life with even more stunning graphical detail

Expanded multiplayer will require even more strategy and skill to come out on top

Custom Match allows you to pick your favorite multiplayer options and then instantly find online matches that fit

Optimized for PC controls and Xbox 360 controller

