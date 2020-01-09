Nintendo Switch Tops 3.3 Million Units Sold in France, 1.25 Million Sold in 2019 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has been a success for Nintendo as it recently surpassed 50 million units sold worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 3.3 million units in France, according to a report from French website Lefigaro. 1.25 million units were sold in 2019, which was the best-selling year for the console. 1.1 million units were sold in 2018. According to the report around 11 percent of households in France have access to a Switch and roughly 30 percent of owners are women.

Software sales have also been strong for the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Sword and Shield has sold 650,000 units since it launched on November 15, 2019, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 502,000 units in 2019 and Luigi’s Mansion 3 sold 392,000. Ring Fit Adventure even sold 120,000 units.





