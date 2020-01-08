The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 Enters First Stages of Pre-Production - News

The Witcher Netflix series has been a success not only for Netflix, but also for the popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game reached a new record number of concurrent players on Steam with over 100,000 players.

It is no surprise Netflix is working on a second season of the series. The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich took to Twitter to announce she has begun work on season 2.

"Leaving my family in Los Angeles continues to be the hardest thing I do. But here I am. Doing it again, with all their love and support to back me up,” Hissrich said. “Onto [The Witcher Season 2]!"

Leaving my family in Los Angeles continues to be the hardest thing I do. But here I am. Doing it again, with all their love and support to back me up.



Onto #TheWitcher S2! — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 8, 2020

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 19, 2015, and for the Nintendo Switch on October 15, 2019.

