The Witcher Netflix Series Season 2 Enters First Stages of Pre-Production

The Witcher Netflix series has been a success not only for Netflix, but also for the popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game reached a new record number of concurrent players on Steam with over 100,000 players.
It is no surprise Netflix is working on a second season of the series. The Witcher’s showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich took to Twitter to announce she has begun work on season 2.
"Leaving my family in Los Angeles continues to be the hardest thing I do. But here I am. Doing it again, with all their love and support to back me up,” Hissrich said. “Onto [The Witcher Season 2]!"
Onto #TheWitcher S2!
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 19, 2015, and for the Nintendo Switch on October 15, 2019.
7 Comments
Time to read the book series? I think so.
I'm with you there. I'm playing Witcher 3 for the first time now.
I really hope that they recast Triss and Fringilla and redesign the Nilfgaardian armor. Those were my main issues with season 1. More sign usage by Geralt would be nice as well.
You're racist.
Pretty sure you are joking, but just in case: In all seriousness, it was racist for them to change the race of the characters just to meet a Hollywood diversity quota. But even disregarding the race issues, the casting for those two are all wrong. Neither matches with the books in other ways than just skin color. Triss is described as having straight, Chestnut colored hair with a sheen of gold, and it is specifically noted that she is proud of her straight hair because it signifies that she is a free woman; because young girls have plaits, married women wear cauls or coifs that hide their hair, and high born women curl their hair or style it, but only free women, like sorceresses, have long straight hair (the show version of Triss has curly, darker brown hair). It is also noted in the books that Triss looks very young in spite of her actual age, she chose the appearance of a late teens girl when she was being reshaped by magic after passing her trials (the show version of Triss looks much older, easily in her 30's). Fringilla meanwhile is described as looking very similar to Yeneffer, but with green eyes instead of violet and shorter hair black.
Race bending a character in and of itself isn't racist. More often than not, the race of a particular character isn't actually all that significant to who they actually are, or the role they play in the narrative. Beyond that, the only other time a characters' race is actually important, is if the character in question has an iconic look associated with them. So you'd get into a lot of trouble casting a black Geralt, or a white Blade, etc. Fringilla though….granted, I don't know much about her, because she doesn't play a huge role in the games, and I haven't read the books, but as far as I can tell, she's neither iconic, nor is the race of her character particularly relevant. The actress did a good job, so there's no reason to recast her.
I haven't read the books myself, but I did watch a youtube video that compared the character descriptions in the books with the show and game versions. Based on the video, the show nails every character from the books except for Fringilla and Triss in terms of appearance. Fringilla is definitely nothing like in the books in appearance. She is described as pale, "ghastly pale" in one book, with a very similar appearance to Yennefer, albeit with shorter black hair and green eyes. Triss is described as having straight chestnut (brownish-red) hair with a sheen of gold, and as having the appearance of a teenage girl. But disregarding appearance, most people online are saying that they got the personalities for those two wrong as well, compared to the books. Meanwhile, game wise, CDP nailed every character's design in that video, with the exception of Triss, who they gave bright red hair to instead of chestnut hair for some reason.
