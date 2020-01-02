Dragon Quest 12 is in Development - News

Game designer Yuji Horii via Twitter announced the next mainline game in the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest 12, is in development. However, it is "still a ways away."

"Last year we started with publishing the movie Dragon Quest: Your Story, then releasing the Switch version of Dragon Quest 11, the mobile version of DQ Walk, the announcement of The Adventure of Dai anime along with its game adaptation, the production of [DQ]12 and more; even now after 33 years have passed since I made the 1st game, I feel very glad that I can do new challenges like these.





"Thank you very much to all users who have cheered on Dragon Quest until now, and also to all of the many staff members who have supported me. I don't know how long I can go on, but I feel like I want to do my best just a little bit more. I hope this year will be an amazing year to everyone. I'm looking forward to work together in this year."

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, the last release in the series, launched in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, and Windows PC, with a release on the Nintendo Switch in September 2019.

Thanks GameSpot.

