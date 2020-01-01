Best Action/Adventure Game of 2019 - Article

/ 180 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

2019 was a fantastic year for action/adventure titles. Capcom placed two titles on the shortlist, with Devil May Cry emerging from a long absence with instant hit Devil May Cry 5, and Resident Evil 2 serving as a beautiful reimagining of the 1998 title. From Software released critical darling Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and action genre mainstay Platinum served up another fine title with Astral Chain. Finally, Nintendo rounded out the shortlist with Luigi's latest ghost catching adventure, Luigi's Mansion 3.









The Shortlist:





Devil May Cry 5





Resident Evil 2





Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Astral Chain





Luigi's Mansion 3













The Winner:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 set a new bar by which all remakes will be judged, completely revamping the original game with modern mechanics while still remaining faithful to the feel of the original. The updated visuals bring out the horror part of survival horror while never straying from the cramped and oppressive atmosphere of the original's police precinct. The new RE engine truly showed it's the premiere way to render a realistic game, and it all lends itself to an experience that is difficult to truly call a mere remake.

More Articles