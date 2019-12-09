Tekken 7 Ganryu and Fahkumram DLC Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 295 Views
Bandai Namco has announced Tekken 7 DLC Ganryu and Fahkumram, a new stage for Season Pass 3 and the expanded Frame Data Display feature.
The Ganryu DLC and expanded Frame Data Display feature will launch this winter alongside the previously announced Leroy Smith DLC. Fahkumram and the additional stage will launch in spring 2020.
View the Leroy Smith DLC trailer below:
View the Ganryu DLC trailer below:
View the Fahkumram DLC trailer below:
Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Oh, another character from the previous games sold as DLC. There's also Not-Sagat replacing Bruce, because why not. Also are they really selling frame data as a feature? Man, Tekken these days is nearly as bad as Crapcom's fighting games.
I stopped playing after when the season 2 update hit and Lei was made paid for DLC. Dude should have been in the game from the off, they can add as many guest and new characters as they like but at least give us classic characters for nothing. Lei and Julia were some of my most played in T6 and Lei has been basically my second since T2 (after Lee). T7 just didn't entice me like T6 did, less costumisation, no force like mode to pass the time, no Team Battle.
@The Fury Yeah, putting classic characters like Lei behind a paywall was the line for me as well. I got the collector's edition, which had the first season pass, but I didn't bother with any of the others.
I also agree that T7 had fewer features in comparison to T6. The lack of arcade mode for all the characters was a pretty big one for me. After completing the story battles (all 2 of them) I usually defaulted to my mains for the online. In previous Tekken games I had a basic understanding of how everyone worked, but not in this one.
Exactly, I remember spending hours farming costume items in T6's story campaign (the rooftop helipad level on hard was great for that), spending ages creating costumes, some I thought were better than their default. And spending time and time again playing with my housemate in Team Battle, random battles made us have to play all champs but without it, I just play Lee basically.
