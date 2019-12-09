Tekken 7 Ganryu and Fahkumram DLC Announced - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Tekken 7 DLC Ganryu and Fahkumram, a new stage for Season Pass 3 and the expanded Frame Data Display feature.

The Ganryu DLC and expanded Frame Data Display feature will launch this winter alongside the previously announced Leroy Smith DLC. Fahkumram and the additional stage will launch in spring 2020.

View the Leroy Smith DLC trailer below:





View the Ganryu DLC trailer below:





View the Fahkumram DLC trailer below:





Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles