GTAV Tops 115 Million Units Sold, Red Dead Redemption 2 Sells 26.5 Million Units, Borderlands 3 Sells 7 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive during its earnings report conference call to investors has revealed the latest sales numbers for several of its key titles.

Borderlands 3 has sold seven million units sold worldwide, while NBA 2K20 is selling faster than NBA 2K19 did at launch as sales for the game top six million units.

When it comes to older titles Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to do better than expected with the best quarter yet. The game has now sold 115 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 26.5 million units. The game released for Windows PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store this week.

Take-Two Interactive during the latest quarter saw revenue increase 74 percent year-over-year to $859 million, while net bookings increased 63 percent $950 million. Digital sales account for 73 percent of the net bookies.

"I think as the install base grows, if you're over the age of 17, it's a must-have title," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

"This title, remember, was developed for the last generation originally and then a new version was developed for this generation. And it's pretty amazing that a title originally developed for last generation remains the standard-bearer for quality more than six years later."





"It isn't a strongly competitive holiday season, and given that we're actively in the market with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 and most recently with Outer Worlds, I think there's some benefit to having less competition," he added.

"But...everything's got to stand on its own. When you have a very thin quarter, if what you put out isn't the highest possible quality, it's not going to perform. Consumers will not show up unless it's the highest quality, even if there's nothing else out there. So our strategy is to create the highest quality entertainment experience worldwide of any type."

Thanks GamesIndustry.

