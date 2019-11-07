The Legend of Heroes: Trails Series Tops 4.3 Million Units Sold - Sales

Falcom in its latest earnings report announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails series has sold over 4.3 million units worldwide.

The company plans it will release other remastered titles for the PlayStation 4 that are similar to The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 1 and 2 and Ys: Memories of Celceta. New titles in the Ys series are in development.

Thanks GamingBolt.

