Rage 2 TerrorMania Expansion Launches November 14

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developers Avalanche Studios and id Software have announced TerrorMania expansion for Rage 2 will launch on November 14.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

In the second expansion you’ll explore the twisted and cursed alternate reality of the wasteland, the Deadlands. Reverse the curse before the skeletal forces of darkness can break free and take over the land of the living. Sounds easy enough. Arm yourself with a brand-new weapon – a powerful sword that’s also the key to unlocking the gates between realities (but mostly it’s a sword) – and face off against a legion of skeletal enemies. RAGE 2: TerrorMania launches on November 14.

Bad to the Bone



When some hapless Goons tear open a gateway to an alternate dimension called the Deadlands, it’s up to Ranger Walker to find a way to close it before the inhabitants of that creepy world make their way into the real world. You’ll explore the warped versions of familiar locations like Wellspring (Hellspring) and Overgrown City (Overbone City), as well as new areas like the Floating Islands and the Hospital as you track down fragments of the shattered NecroDisc in an effort to shut the gate for good.

TerrorMania introduces: New Location: The Deadlands – Explore an alternate reality version of the wasteland. Once you complete the DLC story, you’ll be able to return to each location in the Deadlands and experience them again.

– Explore an alternate reality version of the wasteland. Once you complete the DLC story, you’ll be able to return to each location in the Deadlands and experience them again. New Enemy: Army of the Dead – Face off against the undead versions of familiar factions like the Goon Squad, Immortal Shrouded, River Hogs and Abadon Muties.

– Face off against the undead versions of familiar factions like the Goon Squad, Immortal Shrouded, River Hogs and Abadon Muties. New Weapon: Sword of Transitus – The Wasteland Wizard goes on and on about how the Sword of Transitus is an ancient relic of unspeakable power, capable of unlocking pathways between worlds… but it’s totally also a really cool sword you can stab people with, and that’s way more important. Charge up the Sword of Transitus to unleash an arc of devastating force.

RAGE 2: TerrorMania will be available on all platforms on November 14. Download it from the in-game store for 500 RAGE Coins ($5), or pick up the Digital Deluxe Upgrade for 1750 RAGE Coins ($17.50). You will need to be online and signed into your BNET account to access the in-game store.

The Digital Deluxe Upgrade includes: RAGE 2: TerrorMania expansion

Cult of the Death God mission

Reaper Assault Rifle weapon skin

Wasteland Celebrity Phoenix vehicle skin

Mutant Monster Truck vehicle skin Rage 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

