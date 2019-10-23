Borderlands 2 VR Out Now for PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 2 VR is available now for Windows PC. The game was first released for PlayStation VR last December. You can purchase the game on Steam here.

View a trailer of the PC version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The iconic shooter-looter gets in your face! Virtually immerse yourself in the untamed world of Borderlands. Step into the boots of a treasure-seeking Vault Hunter armed with 87 bazillion guns on a quest to stuff your pockets with loot. Blast bandits with real-world aiming, punch psychos in the face, race across Pandora in stolen bandit vehicles and free Pandora from Handsome Jack’s clutches!

