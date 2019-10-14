CD Projekt RED Says the Next Generation is 'Going to be Awesome' - News

CD Projekt Red's John Mamais in an interview with GameSpot said the more powerful the next generation of consoles are the better it is for him as a developer.

"It's going to be awesome," Mamais said when asked about the upcoming release of the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett, in Holiday 2020.





"It's always cool to have new consoles coming out and I can't wait to work on those things. We'll see what we can do with those. It's fun watching games evolve; they're looking more and more realistic, which is--I like working on games like that. The more powerful the technology, or the consoles, the more it is [good] for me as a game developer."

The next game from CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020. It will also release for Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

