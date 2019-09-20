Switch Physical Edition of Shakedown: Hawaii on Sale September 25 - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch physical version of Shakedown: Hawaii will go on sale September 25, at 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern, 6pm UK time. It will be available as both a Collector's Edition and Standard Edition, directly from vblank.com.

The Collector's Edition is limited to 4,000 copies and comes in a special collector's box. It includes an exclusive mini figure of The CEO character with a removable stand, a color manual, and a cartridge. It's region free and supports all Nintendo Switch systems, worldwide.

The Collector's Edition retails for $44.99 USD. The Standard Edition costs $29.99 USD.

More Articles