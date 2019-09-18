Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown DLC 4, 5 and 6 Release Dates Announced - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced the release dates for DLC four, five and six in the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass.

View the latest trailer below:





The release date are:

DLC 4: Unexpected Visitor – September 25

DLC 5: Anchorhead Raid – October 23

DLC 6: Ten Million Relief Plan – November 27

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles