NBA 2K20 Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

NBA 2K20 has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 36th week of 2019. Catherine: Full Body debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 36, 2019:

NBA 2K20 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Spyro Reignited Trilogy Catherine: Full Body - NEW Astral Chain New Super Mario Bros. U Super Mario Maker 2 Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

