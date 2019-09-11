Cyberpunk 2077 Video Takes a Behind-The-Scenes Look of the E3 2019 Trailer - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

CD Projekt RED has released a new video that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the E3 2019 cinematic trailer.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020. It will also release for Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles