Home Sweet Home Episode II Official Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Ningbo Inception Media Group and developer YGGdrazil Group have released the official gameplay trailer for Home Sweet Home Episode II.

View it below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles