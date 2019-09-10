Ys VIII Mobile Will Launch in 2020 - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Linekong Entertainment Technology announced Ys VIII Mobile will launch in 2020. It is a smartphone version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

The game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.





Here is an overview of the character Rucol:

Rucol

Weapon: Axe

Axe Age: 10

A spoiled, crybaby, bandit girl. While she seems to have been raised by bandits with great care, her explosive power when she bursts into tears is overwhelming. She carries a strange rabbit on her waist.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles