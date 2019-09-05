Vampyr Release Date Announced for the Switch - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Dontnod Entertainment announced Vampyr will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 29. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.

Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.

Key Features:

Be the Vampyr – Fight and manipulate with supernatural abilities.

Feed to Survive – Be the savior and the stalker.

Shape London – A web of interconnected citizens reacts to your decisions.

