Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Beta Test Sessions Dated - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Capcom has announced two beta test sessions for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion.





View the dates for the two beta test sessions below:

PlayStation 4 Beta Starts: August 30 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET Ends: September 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT / September 2 at 2:59 a.m. ET

Xbox One Beta Starts: September 2 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET Ends: September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT / September 5 at 2:59 a.m. ET



The Iceborne expansion launches for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC in January 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles