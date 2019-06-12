Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition Gets Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased new gameplay of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition.

Check it out below:

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 2.

