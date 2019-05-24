Rage 2 Beats A Plague Tale: Innocence to Debut at the Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Rage 2 debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 20th week of 2019. A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted in second place. After spending three weeks at the top, Days Done drops two spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 20, 2019:

Rage 2 A Plague Tale: Innocence Days Gone Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Mario Party Mortal Kombat 11 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

