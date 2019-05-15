Marvelous Trimming Sexual Content from Unannounced Title - News

According to Japanese WSJ journalist Takashi Mochizuki, Marvelous (the Japanese publisher known for their Senran Kagura and Story of Seasons series) have been trimming sexual content from an unannounced upcoming title as it is "getting hard to make games with sexual expressions".

Getting hard to make games with sexual expressions. Had to trim that aspect from unannounced title



that's it! — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 13, 2019

While the title of the game obviously wasn't revealed, it is presumably in development at Kenichiro Takai's studio Honey Parade Games who have been responsible for the Senran Kagura series since their establishment in 2017.

The removal of sexual content presumably relates to Sony's recent policies regarding the matter that has seen numerous titles affected, including Marvelous' own Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal for its western release.

