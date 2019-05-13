PS4 Titles Claim Top 5 Spots in Spain in April - Sales

The PS4 continued to shift software in Spain in April, with the platform once again claiming the first five positions on the chart. New release Days Gone led the charge and was followed by FIFA 19, Grand Theft Auto V, Mortal Kombat 11, and finally Sekiro, which is down from 1st place in March.

Yoshi's Crafted World was the highest ranking Switch title and actually went up one spot on the overall chart, from 7th to 6th. The top 10 was rounded out by Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission for Nintendo Switch.

Here's the full top ten chart for Spain in April:

Days Gone (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (NS)

