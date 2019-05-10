BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Update 1.5 and DLC Characters Launch May 21 - News

Developer Arc System Works announced update 1.5 for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch on May 21. The update includes changes to the battle balance for the recent arcade version, as well as the release of Additional Characters Set Vol. 7. This character set includes Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, and Heart Aino.

People who own the Additional Characters All-in-One Pack or purchased all six Additional Characters Set DLC will get the new characters free of charge. Otherwise, the Additional Characters Set Vol. 7 can be purchased for 1,000 yen.





Here are new details:

“Additional Characters All-in-One Pack” Title and Content Change

Before Change After Change Title Additional Characters All-in-One Pack Additional Characters Vols. 1 to 7 Pack Price $19.99 / 2,400 yen $19.99 / 2,400 yen Content Additional Character: Blake

Additional Character: Yang

Additional Characters Set Vol. 1: Platinum, Kanji, Ori

Additional Characters Set Vol. 2: Jubei, Aegis, Carmine

Additional Characters Set Vol. 3: Hakumen, Naoto, Vatista

Additional Characters Set Vol. 4: Izayoi, Mitsuru Kirijo, Merkava

Additional Characters Set Vol. 5: Mai Natsume, Akihiko Sanada, Yuzuriha

Additional Characters Set Vol. 7: Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, Heart Aino Sales Period Until May 9 May 10 and Onward

How to Get Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, and Heart Aino

Users who have already purchased the “Additional Characters All-in-One Pack” Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, and Heart Aino will be added to the game free of charge via the May 21 update Users who have already purchased all six “Additional Characters Set” add-ons Users who have already purchased the digital Deluxe Edition Users who have redeemed the “Additional Characters All-in-One Pack” download code included with the physical limited edition Users who only want to purchase “Additional Characters Set Vol. 7” The add-on, which includes Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, and Heart Aino, will be released on May 21 for 1,000 yen

New Price Points for the Digital Editions

Basic Edition: 4,104 yen (previously 5,800 yen)

4,104 yen (previously 5,800 yen) Deluxe Edition: 6,264 yen (previously 7,800 yen)

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

