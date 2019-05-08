Quantcast
Tales of Series Tops 20 Million Units Sold

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 329 Views

Bandai Namco announced the the RPG franchise, Tales of, has sold more than a combined 20 million units worldwide.

The first in the series, Tales of Phantasia, was released in December 1995 and the most recent game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, released in January 2019.

Bandai Namco is celebrating the milestone with three campaigns:

Thanks Gematsu.

3 Comments

JON0
JON0 (3 hours ago)

Itching for a new Tales of game.

  • +1
Keybladewielder
Keybladewielder (5 hours ago)

Congrats and all but where's the next mainline title.

  • +1
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (5 hours ago)

And it only took 20+ titles

  • -2