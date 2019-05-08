Tales of Series Tops 20 Million Units Sold - Sales

Bandai Namco announced the the RPG franchise, Tales of, has sold more than a combined 20 million units worldwide.

The first in the series, Tales of Phantasia, was released in December 1995 and the most recent game, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, released in January 2019.

Bandai Namco is celebrating the milestone with three campaigns:

#1. Digital Sale – The digital editions of various Tales of series titles will go on sale (in Japan). Specific titles will be announced at a later date.

– The digital editions of various Tales of series titles will go on sale (in Japan). Specific titles will be announced at a later date. #2. Wallpaper and Icons – A free Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition wallpaper and set of Tales of series social network service icons are now available for download.

– A free Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition wallpaper and set of Tales of series social network service icons are now available for download. #3. Tales of Memories Twitter Campaign – Tweet out your Tales of memories with the hashtag ♯テイルズオブメモリー for a chance to be one of three winners of a Tales ofFestival 2019 pamphlet signed by the cast.

