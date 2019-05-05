Blizzard Has 'Very Large Ambitions for the Overwatch Universe' - News

Blizzard boss J Allen Brack speaking with investors during the company's earnings call revealed there are "large ambitions" for Overwatch.

"Last quarter I talked about how we have very large ambitions for the Overwatch universe and how it can develop over time," said Brack.





"Overwatch is a huge tentpole franchise for Blizzard and we’re continuing to dedicate the resources and the attention, so that we can continue to grow the community and the franchise over time."

Blizzard plans to continue to "add new heroes and new maps and new experiences" to the game.

Overwatch launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in May 2016.

