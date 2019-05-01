Mighty Switch Force! Collection Rated in Europe for NS, PS4, X1 - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Mighty Switch Force! Collection has been rated in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The collection includes all four Mighty Switch Force! titles. The four games are Mighty Switch Force!, Mighty Switch Force! 2, Mighty Switch Force! Hose It Down, and Mighty Switch Force! Academy.





Here is an overview of the game via the rating page:

Switch up the fun with four games in one! As cybernetic peacekeeper Officer Patricia Wagon, you'll use your platforming skills, puzzle-solving abilities, and level-altering Siren Helmet to catch criminals,...

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles