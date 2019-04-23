Switch Makes a Clean Sweep of the French Charts - Sales

With no big release for the PS4 in week 15, Switch's usual evergreen titles, which have stronger average sales, took all of the top spots in SELL 's sales report for France.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4

Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Xbox One

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice

Nintendo Switch

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yoshi's Crafted World

Nintendo 3DS

Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Sun Super Mario 3D Land

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

