Switch Makes a Clean Sweep of the French Charts

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 789 Views

With no big release for the PS4 in week 15, Switch's usual evergreen titles, which have stronger average sales, took all of the top spots in SELL's sales report for France.
 
 
Top sellers per system were as follows:
 
PS4
  1. Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
  2. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
  1. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  3. Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
Nintendo Switch
  1. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Yoshi's Crafted World
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Mario Kart 7
  2. Pokemon Sun
  3. Super Mario 3D Land
PC
  1. The Sims 4
  2. Farming Simulator 2019
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (7 hours ago)

Damn... now that's what I call Nintendomination!

killeryoshis
killeryoshis (1 hour ago)

Yoshi is in all of these games. Yoshi the real system seller confirmed?

nero
nero (6 hours ago)

Frenchs love their Switches

HylianSwordsman
HylianSwordsman (2 hours ago)

According to the site, if you visit and translate it, there's a news article that says in France, the console market is stronger than the PC and mobile markets combined, and saw the most growth last year. The French have good gaming taste. Nintendo fans, and console fans in general. Way to go France!

Metroid33slayer
Metroid33slayer (3 hours ago)

Mario franchise domination as well.

