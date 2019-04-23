Switch Makes a Clean Sweep of the French Charts - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 789 Views
With no big release for the PS4 in week 15, Switch's usual evergreen titles, which have stronger average sales, took all of the top spots in SELL's sales report for France.
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Sekiro: Shadow Dies Twice
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Sun
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
More Articles
5 Comments
Yoshi is in all of these games. Yoshi the real system seller confirmed?
According to the site, if you visit and translate it, there's a news article that says in France, the console market is stronger than the PC and mobile markets combined, and saw the most growth last year. The French have good gaming taste. Nintendo fans, and console fans in general. Way to go France!