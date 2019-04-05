New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 162 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Airport Simulator 2019, PS4 — Digital
- Constructor Plus, PS4 — Digital
- Dangerous Driving, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dark Quest 2, PS4 — Digital
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, PS4 — Digital
- Falcon Age, PS4, PS VR — Digital
- Ghost 1.0, PS4 — Digital
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, PS4 — Digital
- Royal Roads, PS4 — Digital
- Shadowgate, PS4 — Digital
- Super Weekend Mode, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Ultrawings Flat, PS4 — Digital
- Vaporum, PS4 — Digital
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.