New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Airport Simulator 2019, PS4 — Digital

Constructor Plus, PS4 — Digital

Dangerous Driving, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dark Quest 2, PS4 — Digital

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, PS4 — Digital

Falcon Age, PS4, PS VR — Digital

Ghost 1.0, PS4 — Digital

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, PS4 — Digital

Royal Roads, PS4 — Digital

Shadowgate, PS4 — Digital

Super Weekend Mode, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Ultrawings Flat, PS4 — Digital

Vaporum, PS4 — Digital

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, PS4 — Digital

