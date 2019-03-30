Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Announced for Switch - News

/ 547 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

SEGA has announced Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in winter 2019. It will feature enhanced controls using the Joy-Con controllers.

The publisher also announced Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Arcade Game for the Arcades, as well as Tokyo 2020 Sonic at the Olympic Games for iOS and Android. The two ogames will launch in 2020.

View a trailer below:





Tokyo 2020 Olympics: The Official Video Game has also been announced for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in summer 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles