Monolith Soft Hiring Staff to Work on The Legend of Zelda Series - News

/ 951 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Monolith Soft announced it is hiring staff to work on the The Legend of Zelda series. The company is looking to hire technical artists, programmers, planners, designers, and a project manager.

Monolith Soft helped with development on the topographical level design in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.





Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles