Monolith Soft Hiring Staff to Work on The Legend of Zelda Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 951 Views
Monolith Soft announced it is hiring staff to work on the The Legend of Zelda series. The company is looking to hire technical artists, programmers, planners, designers, and a project manager.
Monolith Soft helped with development on the topographical level design in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Thanks Gematsu.
4 Comments
BotW sequel with reused assets? I think a MM style entry would be very welcome.
Interesting. First game was GOTG and the sequel is more than welcome.
BotW sequel? Bring it on!
I suspect the sequel will improve on the original in many ways, but will lack the same impact. Kind of the Donkey Kong Country 2/Super Mario Galaxy 2 effect.