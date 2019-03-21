Life is Strange 2 Episodes 3, 4 and 5 Release Dates Revealed - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Dontnod Entertainment the third episode of Life is Strange 2 will launch on May 9, the fourth episode will launch on August 22 and the fifth and final episode will launch on December 3.

#LifeisStrange2 Episode 3: Wastelands will release May 9th.



Episode 4 will release August 22nd and Episode 5 December 3rd, 2019. pic.twitter.com/PoZIZivOFM — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) March 21, 2019

Life is Strange 2 episode one and two are available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

