AirMech Arena and Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility

posted 50 minutes ago

Microsoft announced AirMech Arena and Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway is available now via Xbox One Backward Compatibility.

AirMech Arena and Brothers In Arms: Hellâ€™s Highway are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/nRbrpVjjYt — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 21, 2019

Some other recently added games include Crackdown 2, Sonic Unleashed, Aliens vs. Predator, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, Lost Planet 2, Lost Planet 3, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, and Castlevania: Harmony of Despair.

