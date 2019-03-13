Devil May Cry 5 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 116,202 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 10.

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn (3DS) debuted in sixth with sales of 10,607 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 69,766 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 32,362 units, the 3DS sold 5,718 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,002 units and Xbox One sold 97 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom, 03/08/19) – 116,202 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 23,407 (2,932,439) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 20,101 (499,543) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,301 (2,166,999) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 11,394 (1,526,105) [3DS] Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn (Nintendo, 03/07/19) – 10,607 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,838 (1,317,346) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,230 (1,046,789) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,350 (632,871) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,739 (2,955,316) [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo, 03/01/19) – 5,223 (31,665) [PS4] Anthem (Limited Edition Included) (Electronic Arts, 02/22/19) – 5,204 (103,510) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 4,518 (785,569) [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 4,492 (107,512) [PS4] Left Alive (Square Enix, 02/28/19) – 3,530 (21,152) [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Z Version and Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 3,415 (352,193) [PS4] NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 02/21/19) – 3,363 (31,313) [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 2,859 (47,527) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,788 (740,899) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,693 (1,960,058)

