The Force is With Jump in France - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 55 minutes ago / 145 Views
Jump Force has received very modest review scores in France but that hasn't deterred anime fans from picking the game up at launch. SELL has BandaiNamco's crossover fighter first in week seven. Far Cry New Dawn and Metro Exodus seemed to have more modest debuts though, landing at 3rd and 4th for the PS4 in the overall top 5, respectively.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Metro Exodus seemed to do pretty well on PC, since both physical versions take the top spots.
PS4
- Jump Force
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Metro Exodus
Xbox One
- Metro Exodus
- Jump Force
- Far Cry New Dawn
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser
- Mario Kart 7
- Yokai Watch
PC
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Limited Edition
- The Sims 4
