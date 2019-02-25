The Force is With Jump in France - Sales

Jump Force has received very modest review scores in France but that hasn't deterred anime fans from picking the game up at launch. SELL has BandaiNamco's crossover fighter first in week seven. Far Cry New Dawn and Metro Exodus seemed to have more modest debuts though, landing at 3rd and 4th for the PS4 in the overall top 5, respectively.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Metro Exodus seemed to do pretty well on PC, since both physical versions take the top spots.

PS4

Jump Force Far Cry New Dawn Metro Exodus

Xbox One

Metro Exodus Jump Force Far Cry New Dawn

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Mario & Luigi Inside Bowser Mario Kart 7 Yokai Watch

PC

Metro Exodus Metro Exodus - Limited Edition The Sims 4

