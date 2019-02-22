Far Cry New Dawn Shoots Its Way to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 296 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Far Cry New Dawn has debuted at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 17.

Jump Force and Metro Exodusdebuted in second and third, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops two spots to fourth, while Kingdom Hearts III drops four spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Far Cry New Dawn Jump Force Metro Exodus Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Hearts III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Spyro Reignited Trilogy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy NBA 2K19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Jump Force Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Metro Exodus Borderlands 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sid Meier's Civilization VI NBA 2K19 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Boderlands: The Handsome Collection BioShock: The Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles