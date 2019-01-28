Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Enters the French Charts in 4th - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 5 hours ago / 299 Views
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown couldn't fly over the evergreen Mario games in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 3. Bandai Namco's game debuted in 4th place; lower than in most other countries.
Top sellers per system were as follows. Pokemon: Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon returned to the best-selling 3DS games this week, while Battlefield V made a discreet comeback on PC.
PS4
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- FIFA 19
Xbox One
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Ultra Moon
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
PC
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Battlefield V
