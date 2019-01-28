Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Enters the French Charts in 4th - News

/ 299 Views

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown couldn't fly over the evergreen Mario games in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 3. Bandai Namco's game debuted in 4th place; lower than in most other countries.

Top sellers per system were as follows. Pokemon: Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon returned to the best-selling 3DS games this week, while Battlefield V made a discreet comeback on PC.

PS4

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19

Xbox One

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Red Dead Redemption 2

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Super Smash Bros Ultimate Super Mario Party

Nintendo 3DS

Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Ultra Moon Pokemon Ultra Sun

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 2019 Battlefield V

More Articles

by, posted 5 hours ago