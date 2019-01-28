Quantcast
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Enters the French Charts in 4th - VGChartz
by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 5 hours ago / 299 Views
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown couldn't fly over the evergreen Mario games in France, as SELL shows in its report for week 3. Bandai Namco's game debuted in 4th place; lower than in most other countries.
 
 
Top sellers per system were as follows. Pokemon: Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon returned to the best-selling 3DS games this week, while Battlefield V made a discreet comeback on PC.
 
PS4
  1. Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  3. FIFA 19
Xbox One
  1. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  2. Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
Nintendo Switch
  1. Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  2. Super Smash Bros Ultimate
  3. Super Mario Party
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Mario Kart 7
  2. Pokemon Ultra Moon
  3. Pokemon Ultra Sun
PC
  1. The Sims 4
  2. Farming Simulator 2019
  3. Battlefield V

