Majora’s Mask 3D, Star Fox 64 3D and Super Mario Maker Added to 3DS Nintendo Selects

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has announced three games have been added to the Nintendo Selects library of games priced at $19.99. The games will be added on February 4.

The three games are The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, Star Fox 64 3D and Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (21 minutes ago)

I'm glad that Starfox 64 3D will now consistently be in circulation.

