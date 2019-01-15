Majora’s Mask 3D, Star Fox 64 3D and Super Mario Maker Added to 3DS Nintendo Selects - News

Nintendo has announced three games have been added to the Nintendo Selects library of games priced at $19.99. The games will be added on February 4.

The three games are The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, Star Fox 64 3D and Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS.

Three amazing #3DS games join the Nintendo Selects library at a great price of $19.99! Build, play, & share levels in #SuperMarioMaker for Nintendo 3DS, experience an unforgettable quest in The Legend of #Zelda: Majoraâ€™s Mask 3D, or barrel roll your way through #StarFox 64 3D! pic.twitter.com/BBG53wfROy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 15, 2019

