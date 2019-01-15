Jump Force Trailer Showcases Pre-order Bonuses - News

Bandai Namco has released new trailers for Jump Force that showcases the pre-order bonuses for the game.

The pre-order bonuses are based on Naruto, One Piece and Dragon Ball Z. The items include a cloak worn by the 4th Hokage, Minato Namikaze, a pirate cloak from One Piece, Frieza's hover pod, and armor based on Frieza's army.

View them below:

Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on February 15, 2019. It will also launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 14, 2019.

