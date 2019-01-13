New Xbox Releases This Week - Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - News

posted 14 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Smoke and Sacrifice

The Walking Dead – The Final Season - Episode 3: Broken Toys

The Grand Tour Game

Onimusha: Warlords

Planet RIX-13

Hell Warders

Alvastia Chronicles

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Guacamelee! 2

Farm Together

