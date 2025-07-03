Once Human Launches in 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Starry Studio announced the multiplayer open-world survival game, Once Human, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X| in 2026.

The game is currently available on PC Steam, iOS, and Android.

View the annual showcase on the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Join forces with friends to fight for survival, construct your sanctuary, and conquer terrifying aberrations to unravel the truth behind the apocalypse. Do you still hold the answer to what it means to be human?

Explore a Supernatural Open World

The world has fallen. An extraterrestrial substance called Stardust has infected everything–plants, animals, even the air we breathe. Most humans couldn’t survive… but you’re different. You’re a Meta-Human—one of the few who can harness Stardust’s power instead of being destroyed by it. With your abilities, you can fight back, rebuild, or even rule this broken world.

Challenge Your Survival Instincts

The Starfall has reshaped everything on the Nalcott. You, as a surviving “Meta,” must fight to survive across a vast 256 km² seamless map. Traverse frozen tundras, scale active volcanoes, cross raging rivers and treacherous swamps, or journey through deserts and oases. Whether you hunt, farm, build, or wage all-out war—your only goal is to survive.

Test Your Skill in Battle Against Monstrous Foes

You’re not alone in your fight against the ancient horrors. Team up with others to explore the unknown and outsmart your rivals. Face thrilling battles where strategy, teamwork, and quick thinking decide who survives. Work together, share your strengths, and fight for the last remaining resources—because only the strongest will make it out alive.

Fight for the Future of Humanity

Stardust turned people, animals, and objects into monstrous creatures, and now these horrors have taken over the world. But the tables have turned—we are the hunters now, and the Deviants are the prey.

Forge Your Base, Unleash Your Creativity

Build your base anywhere in the wild! Customize your hideout however you want—add a patio, kitchen, garage, and more. Store your loot safely and defend it with deadly traps and weapons. Get creative and build the ultimate survival fortress!

Deviation Pals Always by Your Side!

From a gun-toting alpaca to a tiny blue dragon chef, or even a hardworking mining buddy, these strange and powerful creatures are everywhere, ready to join your team. They’ll fight by your side, help gather resources, and keep your territory running—but don’t forget to take care of them! Give them a cozy home, check in often, and keep them happy… or they might just rebel.

With Deviants around, surviving the apocalypse just got a whole lot less lonely.

