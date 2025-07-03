Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is Now Available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Bliss Brain announced Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Xbox PC.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and for PC via Steam in 2021.

The adventures of Asha and her mysterious sidekick Pepelogoo are about to begin! Work together to overcome a variety of action stages and save the Monster World from danger!

Asha, the warrior protagonist of the game, is involved in a serious incident that will affect the survival of her world. Our green-haired heroine doesn’t have to save the world all alone, and sets off on an adventure with her cute flying friend, the blue Pepelogoo. Asha and the Pepelogoo have to work together to become the heroes the world needs them to be. The road ahead is long - will they be able to save their world?

Features:

A side-scrolling action game that is light and easy to play. The action is fast and challenging, but the game is tuned for easy retrying, making it easy to try again.

Call it, grab it, throw it, move it, her blue buddy Pepelogoo. Join forces with your partner to overcome gimmicks and powerful enemies.

Various action levels High mountains, volcanoes, ice worlds, the sky... Let's run through the various areas with Pepelogoo.

Explore the vastness of the world!

