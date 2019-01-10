Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tops Japanese Charts in Final Week of 2018 - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has remained at the top of the Japanese charts for another week with sales of 275,417 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 30.

Go Vacation (NS) debuted in 12th with sales of 13,310 units. Diablo III: Eternal Collection (NS) debuted in 15th with sales of 10,143 units. Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey (3DS) debuted in 17th with sales of 9,436 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 174,770 units. The PS4 sold 72,430 units, the 3DS sold 13,599 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,566 units and Xbox One sold 358 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 275,417 (2,355,186) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 98,682 (841,037) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 65,497 (1,331,287) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41,872 (2,000,142) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 34,589 (132,262) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 30,669 (2,839,787) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 29,877 (140,161) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 27,549 (213,438) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 27,140 (506,909) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 15,250 (1,227,293) [PS4] God Eater 3 (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/13/18) – 14,338 (189,900) [NSW] Go Vacation (Bandai Namco, 12/27/18) – 13,310 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 12,553 (1,914,779) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 10,935 (702,874) [NSW] Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment, 12/27/18) – 10,143 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 9,814 (269,677) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey (Nintendo, 12/27/18) – 9,436 (New) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 7,778 (400,534) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 6,692 (505,455) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,257 (1,796,584)

